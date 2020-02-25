Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $25.84 and a one-year low of $10.91. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 295.1K.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity.