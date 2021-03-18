Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM) on January 14 and set a price target of C$115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.42.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $85.62 average price target, representing a 45.3% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle’s market cap is currently $14.94B and has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEM in relation to earlier this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna on June 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

