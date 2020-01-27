Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Hold Rating on Quarterhill (QTRHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Quarterhill (QTRHF) today and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quarterhill is a Hold with an average price target of $1.82.

The company has a one-year high of $1.48 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Quarterhill has an average volume of 82.98K.

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.