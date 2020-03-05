Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Hold Rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) received a Hold rating and a $60.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.08, which is a 60.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $44.17. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 967.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Philip Pizzo, a Director at GBT sold 30,000 shares for a total of $2,297,156.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

Read More on GBT: