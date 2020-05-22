Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Zuora (ZUO)

In a report released today, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Zuora (ZUO) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $11.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.17 and a one-year low of $6.21. Currently, Zuora has an average volume of 1.81M.

Zuora, Inc. operates as an online subscription billing and management platform. The firm’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ and Zuora Collect. Its Central Platform is composed of six core engines: Pricing Engine, Subscription Orders Engine, Rating Engine, Global Payments Engine, Subscription Metrics and Subscription Accounting Engine. It also offers traditional ERP software, such as Oracle Corporation and SAP AG. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.