Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on XL Fleet (XL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on XL Fleet (XL) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

XL Fleet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, representing a 51.0% upside. In a report issued on January 22, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

