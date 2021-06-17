Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Vizsla Resources (VIZSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Pettingell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vizsla Resources (VIZSF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.93.

Vizsla Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.26.

Based on Vizsla Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.32 million.

Vizsla Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and acquisition of precious and base metal assets. The company currently owns the Blueberry Project, a highly-prospective copper asset in British Columbia, Canada, and Panuco-Copala property in Mexico.