Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Tenable Holdings (TENB) received a Buy rating and a $57.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenable Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.50, representing a 30.6% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenable Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.72B and has a P/E ratio of -105.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.85.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.