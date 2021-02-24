Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Qualtrics International (XM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Qualtrics International (XM) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualtrics International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.79, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.