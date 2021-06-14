Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 75.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Procore Technologies Inc with a $100.33 average price target, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCOR in relation to earlier this year.

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. the company’s products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics.