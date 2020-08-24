Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF) today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orca Exploration Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.07.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orca Exploration Group’s market cap is currently $107.7M and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orca Exploration Group Inc is an international company which is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, development and supply of natural gas in Tanzania and oil and gas exploration in Italy. The company has producing and exploration assets in Tanzania; and exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the sale of gas in Tanzania.