Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Jason Carr- February 10, 2021, 6:06 AM EDT

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocuphire Pharma with a $22.00 average price target.

