Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Metacrine (MTCR)

Metacrine (MTCR) received a Buy rating and a $19.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.17, close to its 52-week low of $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.2% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Metacrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, a 108.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTCR in relation to earlier this year.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.