Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harpoon Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, representing a 138.9% upside. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HARP in relation to earlier this year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases.