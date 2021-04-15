Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Exagen (XGN)

Exagen (XGN) received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exagen with a $25.00 average price target.

Based on Exagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.67 million and GAAP net loss of $3.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XGN in relation to earlier this year.

Exagen Diagnostics Inc was incorporated under the laws of the state of New Mexico in 2002. The Company is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.