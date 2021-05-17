Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoubleVerify Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, implying a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.