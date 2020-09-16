Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Danakali (SBMSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sam Catalano initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Danakali (SBMSF) today and set a price target of p51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.35.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danakali is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.67.

The company has a one-year high of $0.47 and a one-year low of $0.16. Currently, Danakali has an average volume of 27.69K.

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.