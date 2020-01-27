Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) to Sell

Christine Brown- January 27, 2020, 5:43 AM EDT

In a report issued on January 24, Justin Bates from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) to Sell, with a price target of p321.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $4.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.21 and a one-year low of $3.65. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts