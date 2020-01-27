Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) to Sell

In a report issued on January 24, Justin Bates from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) to Sell, with a price target of p321.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $4.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.21 and a one-year low of $3.65. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 11.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.