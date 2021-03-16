Canaccord Genuity Downgrades AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) to Hold

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) received a Hold rating and a C$4.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.61, close to its 52-week high of $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

AMERICAN HOTEL has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.11, representing a -10.9% downside. In a report issued on March 12, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.25 price target.

AMERICAN HOTEL’s market cap is currently $283.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHOTF in relation to earlier this year.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.