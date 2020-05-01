Canaccord Genuity Believes Yamana Gold (AUY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (AUY), with a price target of C$7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.68, close to its 52-week high of $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 74.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.51, implying a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and net profit of $14.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $483 million and had a GAAP net loss of $61.4 million.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.