Canaccord Genuity Believes Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67, close to its 52-week high of $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 37.2% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $5.08 average price target, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.91 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 88.46K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.