Canaccord Genuity Believes VSE (VSEC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VSE (VSEC), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.06, close to its 52-week high of $42.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and CPI Aerostructures.

VSE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.43 and a one-year low of $13.83. Currently, VSE has an average volume of 51.62K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts. The Aviation Group segment offers MRO services, parts supply and distribution and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The Federal Services Group segment includes engineering, industrial, logistics, foreign military sales, legacy equipment sustainment services, information technology and technical and consulting services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.