Canaccord Genuity Believes Uber Technologies (UBER) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.96, close to its 52-week high of $42.15.

Graham has an average return of 23.9% when recommending Uber Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #98 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.37, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.17 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 billion.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

