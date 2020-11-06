Canaccord Genuity Believes TPI Composites (TPIC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites (TPIC), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.44, close to its 52-week high of $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TPI Composites is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.25, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $9.19. Currently, TPI Composites has an average volume of 516.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPIC in relation to earlier this year.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.