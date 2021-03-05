Canaccord Genuity Believes Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF), with a price target of p185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.09, close to its 52-week high of $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

Touchstone Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.52.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Touchstone Exploration has an average volume of 47.87K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBEGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.