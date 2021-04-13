Canaccord Genuity Believes SunOpta (STKL) Still Has Room to Grow

SunOpta (STKL) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03, close to its 52-week high of $17.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #167 out of 7448 analysts.

SunOpta has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.07 and a one-year low of $1.83. Currently, SunOpta has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 167 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STKL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunOpta, Inc. engages in the sourcing, processing, and packaging of organic and non-genetically modified food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Global Ingredients segment focuses on the procurement and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, raw material ingredients, value-added grain and cocoa-based ingredients, and organic commodities. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients, as well as broths, teas and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers quick frozen fruit for retail and bulk frozen fruit for food service, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. The company was founded on November 13, 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.