Canaccord Genuity Believes Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.76, close to its 52-week high of $139.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Shockwave Medical.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.50.

Based on Staar Surgical Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46 million and net profit of $3.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.88 million and had a net profit of $6.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.