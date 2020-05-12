Canaccord Genuity Believes SSR Mining (SSRM) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM) yesterday and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.73, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.79, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.42 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, SSR Mining has an average volume of 1.94M.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.