Canaccord Genuity Believes Silvergate Capital (SI) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital (SI) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.76, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvergate Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silvergate Capital’s market cap is currently $294.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.