Canaccord Genuity Believes Sesen Bio (SESN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio (SESN), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.18, close to its 52-week high of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Sesen Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 106.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sesen Bio’s market cap is currently $532.9M and has a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on SESN: