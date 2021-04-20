Canaccord Genuity Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.57, close to its 52-week high of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 67.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.00, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$2.25 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.15 million and net profit of $7.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.21 million and had a net profit of $3.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.