Canaccord Genuity Believes Retrophin (RTRX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Retrophin (RTRX), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.69, close to its 52-week high of $21.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Retrophin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, representing a 54.9% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Retrophin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.77 million and net profit of $808K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.