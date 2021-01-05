Canaccord Genuity Believes Rada Electronics (RADA) Still Has Room to Grow

Carrie Williams- January 5, 2021, 6:16 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics (RADA) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.38, close to its 52-week high of $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, implying a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rada Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.36 million and net profit of $2.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $686K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts