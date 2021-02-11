Canaccord Genuity Believes Rada Electronics (RADA) Still Has Room to Grow

Brian Anderson- February 11, 2021, 6:19 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics (RADA) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.76, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics with a $17.00 average price target, which is a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Rada Electronics has an average volume of 603.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts