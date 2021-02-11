Canaccord Genuity Believes Rada Electronics (RADA) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics (RADA) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.76, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics with a $17.00 average price target, which is a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Rada Electronics has an average volume of 603.7K.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.