Canaccord Genuity Believes Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.32, close to its 52-week high of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics Industries with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Rada Electronics Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.07 million and net profit of $170K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $485K.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.