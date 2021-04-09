Canaccord Genuity Believes Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.27, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 69.8% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, CGI Group, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions with a $1.58 average price target.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.68 million and GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $792K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.