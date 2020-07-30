Canaccord Genuity Believes Quanterix (QTRX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix (QTRX), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.58, close to its 52-week high of $32.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.2% and a 77.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanterix with a $34.00 average price target.

Based on Quanterix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.73 million and GAAP net loss of $11.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.