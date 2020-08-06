Canaccord Genuity Believes nLIGHT (LASR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.78, close to its 52-week high of $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $24.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.48 and a one-year low of $9.04. Currently, nLIGHT has an average volume of 332.5K.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.