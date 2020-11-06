Canaccord Genuity Believes Nevro Crop (NVRO) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO) today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.07, close to its 52-week high of $169.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.00, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.09 and a one-year low of $65.05. Currently, Nevro Crop has an average volume of 271.7K.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.