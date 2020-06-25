Canaccord Genuity Believes Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.57, close to its 52-week high of $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $2.28. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 297.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.