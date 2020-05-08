Canaccord Genuity Believes Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.16, close to its 52-week high of $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.82 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 293.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.