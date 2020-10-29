Canaccord Genuity Believes Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kai Korschelt maintained a Buy rating on Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) today and set a price target of p44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.45, close to its 52-week high of $0.48.

Korschelt has an average return of 173.9% when recommending Mirriad Advertising.

According to TipRanks.com, Korschelt is ranked #768 out of 7012 analysts.

Mirriad Advertising has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.58.

The company has a one-year high of $0.48 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Mirriad Advertising has an average volume of 331.

Mirriad Advertising PLC is a video technology company. It is engaged in the development of native in-video advertising. It enables brands and advertisers to plan and run multi-title campaigns across three screens including air, online, and, mobile. Its objective is to build brand awareness in target markets and in turn generate demand for the product. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and Singapore and also has a presence in the UK, United States, Brazil, and India.