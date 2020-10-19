Canaccord Genuity Believes Laird Superfood (LSF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Laird Superfood (LSF) and a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.17, close to its 52-week high of $51.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laird Superfood is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LSF in relation to earlier this year.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.