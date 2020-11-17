Canaccord Genuity Believes Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) yesterday and set a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.73, close to its 52-week high of $274.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $256.00 average price target, which is a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $274.21 and a one-year low of $56.54. Currently, Irhythm Technologies has an average volume of 306.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.