Canaccord Genuity Believes Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF), with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Hardwoods Distribution has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71.

Hardwoods Distribution’s market cap is currently $410M and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.