Canaccord Genuity Believes Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) yesterday and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.05, close to its 52-week high of $23.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hardwoods Distribution is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.28.

Hardwoods Distribution’s market cap is currently $487.2M and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.24.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.