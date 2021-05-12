Canaccord Genuity Believes Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.10, close to its 52-week high of $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.22.

Freehold Royalties’ market cap is currently $933.2M and has a P/E ratio of -73.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRHLF in relation to earlier this year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.