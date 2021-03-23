Canaccord Genuity Believes Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.98, close to its 52-week high of $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, CGI Group, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings with a $9.44 average price target, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an average volume of 251.6K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.

