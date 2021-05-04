Canaccord Genuity Believes Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.27, close to its 52-week high of $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Descartes, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings’ market cap is currently $990.1M and has a P/E ratio of -36.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -26.69.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.