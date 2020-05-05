Canaccord Genuity Believes DraftKings (DKNG) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.99, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Square.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.25, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.